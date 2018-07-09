Klamathon Fire update

HORNBROOK, Calif. – The Klamathon Fire has grown to an estimated 35,250 acres and was 30% contained as of the morning of July 9, CAL FIRE said.
According to CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit, the Klamathon Fire started on the afternoon of July 5 two miles southeast of Hornbrook. Originally reported at around 50 acres, the wind-driven fire quickly ballooned to 500 acres within the span of a few hours. There was 0% containment by 5:00 p.m. and evacuation orders were issued for the entire community of Hornbrook.
Caltrans and the Oregon Department of Transportation completely shut down Interstate 5 between Yreka and Ashland due to the fire.
By 7:30 p.m., CAL FIRE reported the fire was over 1,000 acres and 0% contained with multiple structures threatened. The evacuation order was expanded to include Klamathon Road from I-5 to Ager all the way to and including Hilt and the Colestin Valley.
At about 8:50 p.m. the Klamathon Fire reached an estimated 5,000 acres. Multiple structures were reportedly damaged or destroyed. I-5 remained closed in both directions.
The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at the Ashland High School for people displaced. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department said an evacuation shelter was established at Jackson Street School in Yreka. Large animals could be transported to the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds.
By the morning of July 6, the fire grew to at least 8,000 acres. Firefighters spend the previous night trying to stay ahead of the fire in an attempt to stop it from crossing the Oregon-California border. They were able to achieve 5% containment.
Just before 9:00 a.m. on July 6, ODOT reported Interstate 5 was reopened between Ashland and Yreka without escorts. However, they noted the situation could change. At 9:10, CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit announced there was a civilian fatality due to the Klamathon Fire. They didn’t provide many details, but firefighters said the death was under investigation.
The Klamathon Fire continued to grow, eventually threatening to cross over into Oregon. As of the morning of July 9, the fire covered an estimated 35,250 acres and was 30% contained. CAL FIRE said the communities of Hilt, Colestin, and Jackson County, Oregon. The southern flank of the fire is expected to hold with fire activity isolated to the west and northern flanks.
81 structures have been destroyed in the fire. Over 2,700 personnel are working to contain the fire with 199 fire engines, 80 crews, 14 helicopters, 26 dozers and 21 water tenders. Three people sustained injuries in the fire, CAL FIRE reported.
According to the City of Ashland, a Level 3 (GO) evacuation has been issued for Colestin Road and all tributaries, Old Highway 99 from the California border to Mt. Ashland Ski Road and Old Highway 99 to just Callahan’s Lodge. A Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation has been issued for the Mt. Ashland Ski Road from the ski resort to Highway 99, and Highway 99 from Mt. Ashland Ski Road to the 6700-block. City officials said there is currently no threat to Ashland.
CAL FIRE listed the following evacuation order, effective on July 9, 2018:
The communities of Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestin and Irongate Reservoir.
Klamath River Community Estates – east of Black Mountain to Desavado Road, south of Copco Road to Ager Beswick Road
East Irongate Estates: Areas south of Irongate Reservoir/Copco Road, north of Ager/Beswick Road, west of Desavado Road and east of Snackenbury Creek
Copco Lake Area: Areas east of Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the Oregon State Line, north of Copco Road and west of Topsey Grade.
Evacuation Warnings:
Pheasant Valley area, east of Interstate 5, South of the Summit of Black Mountain, west of Ager and north of Yreka Ager Road.
Airport Road area, southwest of York Road, west of Airport Road north of Shelly Road and east of Ager Road
Bogus Creek area, south of Ager Beswick Road, east of York Road and west of Bogus Creek
7/08/18 – See the latest News Release about evacuation advisories and orders for Jackson County.
An evacuation shelter is open at the Jackson Street School, 405 Jackson St, Yreka, CA 96097
Small Animals can be taken to Jackson Street Elementary shelter.
Large Animal Shelter: Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka
Public Information Line: (530) 842-2266