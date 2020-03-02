Klobuchar ends presidential bid

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (NBC) – Senator Amy Klobuchar has ended her presidential campaign.
Klobuchar’s campaign confirmed Monday that she is suspending her presidential bid and is flying to Dallas, Texas to join Vice President Joe Biden at his rally where she will endorse him.
Klobuchar’s decision comes one day after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race.
Despite a strong third-place finish in New Hampshire’s primary, Klobuchar was always behind her moderate rivals in every other state.
The Minnesota senator kicked off her campaign about a year ago in Minneapolis in the middle of a blizzard.