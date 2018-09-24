Klondike Fire area under Red Flag Warning

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Klondike Fire burning about nine miles away from Grants Pass is expected to exhibit increased fire behavior Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area due to strong wind and low humidity. This, combined with dry fuel and steep terrain, will create conditions that could increase the activity of the fire.
Sites along the fire’s perimeter are actively burning, adding 550 acres to the fire on September 23.
Brookings, Gold Beach and other areas southwest of the fire can expect smoke impacts this week, the U.S. Forest Service said. Visible smoke columns are expected.
As of the morning of September 24, the Klondike Fire was 147,040 acres and 72% contained.