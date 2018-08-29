Klondike Fire continues to grow

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Klondike Fire continues to spread west, growing by about another 5,000 acres over the last 24 hours.
It is now nearing 99,000 acres and is 40% contained.
Tuesday, hot shot crews arrived on the fire lines to conduct “firing out” operations on Wildhorse Road near Agness. That means they will be methodically setting fire to unburned fuels between the control line and the main fire, working hard to protect values at risk, like the community of Agness and Gold Beach, and all of those communities and values at risk on the west side.
One hot shot crew is headed toward the Illinois River, the other is headed toward Seven Mile Peak.
Right now the fire is still 15 statute miles from Gold Beach. Monday, it was 20.
People who want to learn more about the fire are invited to a community meeting at the Agness community library Wednesday.