Klondike Fire covers over 100,000 acres

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Klondike Fire is now more than 100,000 acres, making it the first wildfire in Oregon this year to be classified a “mega-fire.”
The fire is now nearing 101,000 acres and remains 40% contained.
Winds changed direction Wednesday, causing the fire to grow northeast rather than west. That means the distance between the flames and the communities of Agness and Gold Beach remain about the same: 7 air miles for Agness, 15 for Gold Beach.
A planned firing-out operation by hotshot crews is set to get underway Thursday. They will now be burning on both sides of the Illinois River on Wildhorse Road to Seven Mile Peak.
Thursday is also a transition day for management of the Klondike Fire. California Team 4 will be handing things off to the Southern Area Red Team by Friday.
An updated, interactive evacuation level map is available at https://bit.ly/2uUku2C