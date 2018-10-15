Klondike Fire prompts new evacuation notices

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Klondike Fire continues to grow, prompting new evacuation warnings for some communities in southwestern Oregon.
The fire started along with many others when a thunderstorm rolled through the area on July 15. Since then, it’s grown to cover 167,423 acres.
On October 13, suppression repair work on the fire started wrapping up, with crews turning their attention to soil stabilization after the majority of the fire was out. However, at the time officials warned that fire season wasn’t over, as a shift in winds was predicted that could start “a second fire season that may last two weeks or more.”
On October 14, increased fire activity prompted Level 3 “go” evacuation advisories for people on Oak Flats and Spud Roads around the community of Agness. A Level 2 (be set) evacuation notice was in effect for Agness residents north of the Rogue River.
The next day, Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared the fire a “conflagration,” which allows state resources to be deployed in order to help fight the fire.
For the latest information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TaylorCreekandKlondikeFires