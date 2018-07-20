Klondike Fire triggers Level 2 evacuations

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Level 2 evacuation notices were sent out to homes threatened by a wildfire near Selma.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said due to the rapid growth of the Klondike Fire, residents of Oak Flat located outside the community of Selma in Josephine County must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
“This level [Level 2] indicates there is a significant danger to your area,” JCSO wrote, “and residents should either voluntarily relocate outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, be ready to evacuate…”
Any residents who stay behind gathering items may be doing so at their own risk, the sheriff’s office said.
So far, the lightning-caused Klondike Fire has burned an estimated 586 acres in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness.