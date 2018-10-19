Klondike Fire update

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The western portion of the Klondike Fire continues to prompt evacuation notices in Curry County.
The U.S. Forest Service said the fire started after over 1,000 lightning strikes pummeled the area on July 15. Since then, the fire has grown to nearly 174,000 acres 9 miles southwest of Selma.
Over the past weekend, crews saw over 5,000 acres of increased growth of the fire. People living along Oak Flat Road, Old House Road and those south of Agness Road from the Illinois River Bridge remain under a Level 3 (go) evacuation notice. All other areas currently under a Level 2 (be set) notice will remain at that level for the time being.
By Friday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s structural protection task force was released from the fire due to the decreased risk to homes and other buildings.
For the latest updates on the Klondike Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5998/