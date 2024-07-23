Knot Fire at 1,551 acres, 70% contained

SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. – The Knot Fire burning three miles northeast of Sprague River is now 70% contained.

According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP), the fire which sparked on private ODF-protected land has burned 1,551 acres near Walla Walla Road and Kootenai Street.

Fire crews have it 100% lined with a combination of both dozer lines and hand liens.

Tuesday, in addition to multiple engines and other equipment, several 20-person crews will continue to work on the fire. Firefighters will be patrolling to make sure it stays within the original footprint.

Evacuation levels have been lowered. The areas of Drews Road, Tablelands Road, and Oregon Pine Road are under a Level 1 – Be Ready notice.

Full containment is expected by the end of the week. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

