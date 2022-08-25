“Know Your Role” continues to address poor behavior toward officials in luncheon

MEDFORD, Ore. – The “Know Your Role” campaign started by the Southern Oregon Sports Commission and Travel Medford celebrated the people making a difference in our community today.

The campaign started in 2016 to address poor behavior toward sports officials by promoting a more positive message toward those who participate in youth sports.

One topic at today’s luncheon was what the campaign can do at the club and lower-levels to deter negative behavior.

One local junior hockey team owner said she recently partnered with the program to help educate coaches and players.

“Hockey is pretty notorious for a brutal culture, its rough and tough,” Rogue Valley Royals co-owner Ali Ruddle said. “But as we bring hockey back to Southern Oregon we really really want to see that change. We want our fans to adapt it. We want our coaches to adapt it and our players. And we want them out there having fun, playing hockey and keeping that culture positive.”

Last month, the campaign announced a new partnership with USA Softball.

Its the first time the campaign will now reach outside the Rogue Valley.