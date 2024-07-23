Kobe Bryant’s Staples Center locker up for auction

NEW YORK (CNN) – A tangible piece of Kobe Bryant’s legacy is up for grabs, but it won’t come cheap.

The locker used by the legendary basketball star at the Staples Center is being auctioned off by Sotheby’s.

There’s a chance it could go for at least a million dollars.

Bidding on the locker started Monday and will go through August 2.

A four-day public viewing of Bryant’s sanctuary is scheduled to start this weekend in New York City.

In addition to the locker, the highest bidder will also get a scrapbook of photos and a poster of Bryant right after he played the last game of his career.

Par of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation.

Bryant and his teenage daughter were among the nine people who died in a 2020 helicopter crash in California.

