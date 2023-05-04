KOBI & Jackson County to conduct Emergency Alert System test

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – KOBI-TV NBC5 is partnering with Jackson County to conduct a live Emergency Alert System test on Friday, May 5.

EAS tests are designed to inform people about events that threaten lives or property.

“Local emergency preparedness is vital to our communities,” said Bob Wise, Vice President and General Manager of KOBI-TV NBC5/KOTI-TV NBC2. “We are proud to partner with Jackson County on the upcoming EAS test. As broadcasters, we are responsible for working closely with our local emergency service agencies to ensure that important messages are passed along to our viewers quickly and efficiently.”

Jackson County Emergency Management initiates live EAS tests in January, May, and September.

“This EAS test is one of the many critical efforts we conduct to keep our Citizens and Communities safe,” Jackson County Emergency Manager Holly Powers shares. “Testing the EAS system’s infrastructure is important, and we also encourage citizens to sign up for or update their Citizen Alert account; you can do this at www.jacksoncounty.org/emergency.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.