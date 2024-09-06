Kohberger’s defense seeks to remove death penalty

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) – The defense team for Bryan Kohberger is working to remove the death penalty from his case.

He’s charged with killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

In 13 motions made public Thursday evening, Kohberger’s lawyers argued several reasons why the state’s intent to seek the death penalty is unconstitutional.

One motion focuses on what Kohberger’s defense team calls an “ideological shift” and “evolving standards” in how Americans view the death penalty.

Kohberger’s trial is scheduled to begin in June 2025.

