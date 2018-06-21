Koko the gorilla dies at age 46

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language and opened the minds and hearts of millions of people through her capacity for language and empathy, has died at age 46.
The gorilla foundation said the western lowland gorilla died in her sleep at their preserve in California’s Santa Cruz Mountains Tuesday.
Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo in 1971 and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching her sign language.
The gorilla mastered sign language, raised kittens and once playfully tried on the glasses of the late actor Robin Williams.
Koko made paintings of objects in her environment and expressions of her thoughts and emotions.
She appeared in many documentaries and twice in national geographic, including the 1978 cover featuring a photo the gorilla had taken of herself in a mirror.
The foundation says it will honor Koko’s legacy with a sign language application featuring Koko for the benefit of gorillas and children, as well as other projects.