Kotek names Christine Herbert, Matthew Rowan to Jackson Co. Circuit Court

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has appointed two new judges to the Jackson County Circuit Court.

According to a press release from the governor’s office Thursday, Christine Herbert is set to fill the vacancy left by Judge Timothy Gerking in position 5. Her appointment came following Gerking’s retirement.

Herbert has extensive criminal law experience in private practice and is a current board member of Rogue Retreat.

Whereas Matthew Rowan will be filling position 11, a newly created position by Senate Bill 1541.

Rowan is a native southern Oregonian, he graduated from South Medford High School in 2001 and attended Oregon State University for his undergraduate degree and law school.

Returning to Jackson County in 2010, Rowan has been practicing civil and criminal litigation for the past 13 years, three of which he also spent volunteering as pro tem judge.

Both Rowan and Herbert will begin their roles immediately.

