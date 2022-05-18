Kotek wins Democratic nomination for Oregon governor

Initial results showed Kotek with about 56% of the vote with about 63% of precincts reporting. Her closest challenger, State Treasurer Tobias Read, stood at 34%.

At a speech at her campaign watch party shortly before 9 p.m., Kotek thanked her supporters and campaign staff, as well as Read and the other Democratic primary candidates. She said Read had called her to concede.

“I think it’s important to remember that all the Democrats in this race share a similar vision for what we want the state to be,” Kotek said. “We’re all going to work together to make sure we win. That a Democrat — that I win in November, because frankly there is just too much at stake.”

The Republican primary has not yet been called, but initial results put former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan in the lead at 24%, followed by business consultant Bob Tiernan at 20%.

Appearing at a campaign event late Tuesday evening, Drazan stopped short of declaring victory, but said the results up to that point suggested that she would prevail if the trends continued.

“The Oregon we know, the Oregon we love is hurting,” she said. “Too many of our neighbors are living on the streets. Schools are failing our kids, and our families are feeling the pinch of high taxes and record inflation.”