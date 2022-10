(CNN) Two big grocery store chains are joining forces.

Kroger is merging with Albertsons in a $24.6 billion, deal creating one of the largest grocery store chains in the country.

Between the two of them, that’s nearly 5,000 stores in 48 states and D.C.

Bigger might not always mean better, but the higher-ups are hoping bigger will mean more competitive, especially with giants like Amazon and Walmart.

The merger is expected to close in early 2024.