‘Kung Fu Tea’ opens in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular boba tea chain has officially made its way to the Rogue Valley.

Kung Fu Tea held its soft opening this weekend at the Village at Medford Center right across from Cinemark Tinseltown Cinema.

Kung Fu Tea is the largest boba chain in the US with nationwide locations including Sacramento and Portland spots, But this is the first in our region.

Since the chain operates on a larger scale, it frequently collaborates with beloved companies and characters. For example, last year it had a limited edition “Minions Menu” and — right now — it’s running a collaboration with the popular “Pikmin” video game franchise.

