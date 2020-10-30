Kyle Rittenhouse extradited to face homicide charges in Wisconsin

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois judge ruled Friday that a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin should be extradited across the border to stand trial on homicide charges.
Kyle Rittenhouse is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum in the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Following the hearing Friday, the state’s attorneys said they only had to prove all documents were in order for extradition.
Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim said, “The petition has been denied. The governor’s warrant is proper and Mr. Rittenhouse will be extradited to Wisconsin to face the charges that he is facing up there.”
Rittenhouse has been moved to Wisconsin.