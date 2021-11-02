Kyle Rittenhouse trial underway

KENOSHA, Wisc. (NBC) – Opening arguments were heard Tuesday morning in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse stands accused of killing two men and wounding a third during protests that broke out in the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer.

Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois armed with an assault rifle to be present during the unrest.

However, his attorneys claim he was in fear for his life when he pulled the trigger.

Video of that incident has been widely circulated on the web.

Rittenhouse now faces charges of reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide.

If convicted, he faces life behind bars.