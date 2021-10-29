Kyle Rittenhouse trial will start Monday

If you plan to watch the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, here are some of the key players: defense attorneys Mark Richards and Corey Chirafisi. On the state side: prosecutors James Kraus and Thomas Binger.
Patrick Cafferty is a local criminal defense attorney who will serve as TMJ4 News’ legal analyst during the Rittenhouse trial. He said, “All of the lawyers are very experienced and talented individuals.”
The judge, in this case, is Judge Bruce Schroeder. He has been on the bench in Kenosha County since 1983. He said, “I suspect with my age and my longevity I maybe have tried more murder cases than anyone in the state.”
Judge Schroeder has heard high-profile cases before including Mark Jensen, a Kenosha County man convicted of killing his wife in 1998.
The judge already made national headlines for a controversial decision in the pre-trial hearings in the Rittenhouse case for the word he won’t let attorneys use when referring to the men Rittenhouse shot.
“He definitely said you can’t use the term ‘victim,’ and that is consistent with my observation with him in just about every case I’ve tried. As far as ‘rioters,’ ‘looters,’ he didn’t say, ‘I’m going to allow the defense to call them.’ What he said basically, ‘Let’s hear the evidence and if it’s going to support it then sure they can do that in closing arguments.’”
Jury selection begins Monday.