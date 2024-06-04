Kyron Horman disappearance investigation continues with new tips webpage

Author: KGW Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says its investigation into the disappearance of Kyron Horman is still ongoing, and on Tuesday the office directed the public to a new webpage where people can learn more about the case and submit tips. The page is an extension of the office’s open cases page, where Kyron’s case is the only one listed.

Tuesday marks exactly 14 years since Kyron disappeared after presenting at a science fair at Skyline Elementary School in Northwest Portland. He was 7 years old at the time. His disappearance set off the largest search-and-rescue operation in Oregon history, but he has not been seen or heard from since.

“Kyron’s disappearance continues to have a profound impact on his family and our community,” Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said in a Tuesday news release. “Our detectives continue to work closely with our Major Crimes Team partners, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI, to pursue all legitimate investigative leads and will continue to do so until Kyron is located.”

The sheriff’s office also recirculated an age-progressed photo of Kyron that was first released in 2022, estimating what he might look like at around age 20.

The new webpage for the case includes details about what Kyron was wearing when he was last seen — a black CSI t-shirt, black cargo pants, white socks and black and orange Sketchers sneakers — as well as a timeline of the events of his disappearance on June 4, 2010.

Kyron’s stepmother dropped him off at Skyline that morning and reported that she saw him walking toward his classroom at 8:45 a.m., but he didn’t come home on the school bus at 3:30 p.m. and the school called 911 about half an hour later. Police began searching the area at around 4:30 p.m., and the Multnomah County sheriff notified the FBI later that evening.

A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge in 2012 referred to the stepmother, Terri Horman, as a “prime suspect” in the case, but she has long denied any wrongdoing and no charges have ever been filed. Kyron’s mother, Desiree Young a Medford resident, accused Horman of giving multiple versions of events on the morning of Kyron’s disappearance. Young has continually campaigned to make sure the investigation keeps going and remains a high priority, and worked to raise money for the search over the years, most recently at a car wash fundraiser on Saturday that she has begun organizing as an annual event. “I can’t even explain it. He’s a part of me,” she said. “There’s just something in there that yearns to touch him and hold him.” Read the original article here.

