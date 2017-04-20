Home
Kyron Horman’s mother wants charges brought against Terri Horman

Medford, Ore. —  In an interview with Portland NBC affiliate KGW, Kyron Horman’s mother, Desiree Young says she wants to see police and prosecutors in Roseburg go after Terri Horman, for a crime that allegedly occurred nearly three decades ago.

“I want the DA to do something,” Desiree Young says, “I want them to hold her accountable. I want people to understand what she’s capable of.”

Wednesday, Desiree Young- who lives in southern Oregon-  shared her reaction to news of an alleged murder for hire plot involving Terri Horman. Horman has long been a focus for investigators, but never charged, in the disappearance of her stepson. Kyron disappeared on June 4th, 2010. He’s never been found.

“It’s unfortunate that the person who did this to our family is out there,” Young says, “free to do whatever she wants to do and hurt whoever she wants to hurt.”

Terri Horman is now living in California. She has not commented on the most recent allegations. Roseburg police say the case is still open. There’s no word when it will go to the district attorney’s office.

NBC5 News is continuing to follow this story, and will bring you updates when they are available.

