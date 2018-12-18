La Clinica is moving locations

MEDFORD, Ore. – La Clinica is moving a few of its locations to better serve the community.
The Women’s Health Center moved from Central Avenue to Stewart Avenue, The Birch Grove location is moving from the County Health Services to the Central Avenue location and a building was purchased near the airport for administrators.
Julie Wurth with La Clinica said the move is to better accommodate patients.
“Bottom line for us, we will be able to serve about 5,500 new patients because of these moves and we will also be able to make more efficient use of the people doing the behind the scenes work,” Wurth said.
Right now, it serves about 30,000 people each year.
The Women’s Clinic has already moved, the Birch Grove location and administrators will move in January.
