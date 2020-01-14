La Clinica patients get access to low-cost medications at new clinic

MEDFORD, Ore. – La Clinica officially opened its second low-cost pharmacy at its wellness center in Medford Tuesday morning.
The non-profit family health care center said this is a big step in helping people get affordable medication.
For example, inhalers at La Clinica cost around $20 compared to $200 to $400 at other big chain pharmacies.
La Clinica’s communications specialist Anita Burke said, “It’s about all I can do to keep from crying to know that these people aren’t having to choose between food and medicine and rent. They’re able to get the medication they need to stay healthy to live their best lives.”
Anyone can use the pharmacy but you have to be a La Clinica patient in order to get low-cost medications.
The Medford location is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday on Biddle Road.