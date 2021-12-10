La Clinica receives $300k grant for field-based services

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 9, 2021

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A grant for $300,000 is headed to La Clinica, to increase field-based services in the area. The non-profit says it’ll help people in the area meet basic needs.

This includes housing, food, utilities, and behavioral support.

La Clinica says the outreach will benefit communities ranging from BIPOC to Spanish speaking, to LGBTQIA+ and those experiencing homelessness, La Clinica tells us, the funding comes at a great time, thanks to Regence.

“We’re thrilled to get this funding from Regence and work with some of our community partners to increase our referral network and increase our capability to get people connected quicker and more efficiently,” said Ed Smith-Burns with La Clinica.

The grant also supports Rogue Retreat and Access. Both organizations will receive $25,000 to help get individuals connected with community resources.

