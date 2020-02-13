LA prosecutors attempt to wipe out thousands of marijuana convictions

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is trying to wipe out almost 66,000 marijuana convictions. D.A. Jackie Lacey calls it the largest such undertaking in state history.
It’s in response to Proposition 64, which legalized marijuana in California.
Prosecutors have been changing marijuana felonies to misdemeanors since the 2016 measure passed. Lacey said she wants to go further. She’s asking courts to dismiss convictions against anyone older than 50 or who was convicted when younger than 21.
Lacey also wants dismissals for anyone free of other convictions for a decade or who has completed probation.
The move also seals records for people who’ve committed certain marijuana offenses.