Labor Day traffic, where to expect delays

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — One of the biggest holiday weekends of the year is just around the corner as
millions are planning to hit the road.
Construction on Interstate 5 in both southern Oregon and northern California could cause many problems for people traveling through.
In Ashland, one lane will be closed in both directions from Milepost 9 to 11.
“The delay’s through that corridor have been fairly minimal, no more than 20 minutes…we expect that to increase,” Gary Leaming, ODOT, said.
That number is expected to increase by 25 percent, according to Leaming.
However, that’s not the only problem you may face if heading to California this weekend.
The work that snarled traffic fourth of July weekend in southern Siskiyou County for hours is still ongoing.
“We have projects that need to be complete, there are highways that need to be repaired and built, and we ask the public to be patient with us,” Lupita Franco, Public Information Officer, Caltrans, said.
Traffic will still be restricted to one lane in each direction between Weed and Dunsmuir.
Caltrans said people should expect that to take at least a half an hour.
Experts suggest avoiding Friday afternoon and Monday evening. Those times should have the most drivers on the road.
ODOT said to help drivers identify real-time delay times, visit Tripcheck and look for the watch icon at either end of the work zone.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]