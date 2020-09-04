Labor Day weekend comes with COVID-19 warning

(NBC) In many states and communities, coronavirus cases are trending in the right direction: down. But health experts worry Labor Day weekend with travel, and get-togethers that typically accompany it, could reverse those numbers.
Before the sun sets on summer, millions of Americans are planning a last warm-weather hurrah. This year, AAA sees travelers opting for remote locations over cities and driving instead of flying. But there are worries vacationers might trigger another round of COVID-19 infections.
Some areas that saw spikes after Memorial Day, like Oregon’s Multnomah County, which is now pleading with people to play it safe.
Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said, “Our ask of the public is to just find one way to take your plans down a notch in terms of risk.”
That includes not taking a vacation from pandemic precautions said Cleveland Clinic Dr. Alan Taege. “We need people to do social distancing. We need to keep gatherings to small numbers. Under 10 is what people say and to wear masks when possible.”
And while many continue to avoid crowds, health experts say small gatherings can be risky as well.
Dr. Taege said, “The more people the greater the chances someone may have it asymptotic, or a pre-symptomatic, infection and they can spread it.”
Americans are urged to be smart and safe for the final days of summer.
AAA recommends travelers also bring along their own cleaning supplies.
While many hotels and home rentals have stepped up their procedures, it’s a good idea to wipe down high-touch surfaces just to be sure.