Lake County to host 3rd annual Music in the Wild concert

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Lake County is hosting its 3rd annual “Music in the Wild” concert in Fort Rock next month and tickets are going fast.

The concert will take place in Fort Rock on September 22. It features Hunter Novak, a concert pianist.

Novak tours both the U.S. and Canada as a non-profit bringing classical music into wild and beautiful places.

Your ticket also gets you into the Fort Rock Historical Museum. After the concert, Fort Rock Grange is also hosting a pie social fundraiser.

“Part of your ticket is when you check in is you get headphones so you can walk around whatever and connect the music to the landscape itself,” said Lake County Chamber of commerce, Shelley Batty.

Novak will play a full-size grand piano in Fort Rock. Tickets for the Classical Music in the Wild can be found on eventbrite.com.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.