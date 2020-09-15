Lake County wildfire continues to grow

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A fire burning Lake County, Oregon continues to threaten a rural community.
The Brattain Fire started on September 9 about 8 miles south of Paisley. Since then, it’s grown to 34,151 acres in size. On the morning of September 15, it was 15% contained.
A line has been established in the northeastern area of the fire along Highway 31. The most significant growth is on the northwest perimeter with the fire crossing the Chewaucan River Monday evening.
On Tuesday, warm and dry weather conditions will be a challenge for firefighters as they continue to establish containment lines. Structure protection will be a priority.
The following evacuations notices were issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:
- Level 3 (Go) – Hwy 31 from Government Harvey Road/Forest Road 29 south to include all of Paisley, south on Highway 31 to Valley Falls/the junction with Hwy 395; All of Clover Flat Road from the intersection with Hwy 31 (Beachler’s Corner) south to Valley Falls.
- Level 2 (Set) – From Government Harvey Road/Forest Road 29 north to Summer Lake Store.
- Level 1 (Ready) – From Summer Lake Store north along Hwy 31 to the top of Picture Rock Pass; Abert Lake area southeast on US 395, south on Hwy 31 to Chandler State Park approximately 5 miles south of Valley Falls.
There is a Red Cross evacuation shelter located at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Lakeview.
For more information about the Brittain Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7172/