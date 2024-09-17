Lake County’s Buck Creek Fire reaches 16% containment

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – The Buck Creek Fire burning approximately 11 miles southwest of Silver Lake in Lake County saw little growth overnight.

Burning on the Fremont Winema National Forest, the Buck Creek Fire is now at 5,647 acres.

Containment is at 16%.

The cooler weather on Monday allowed firefighters to strengthen perimeter lines and continue mop-up operations.

Crews will continue to mop up hot spots, using water pumped from nearby streams, throughout the day Tuesday as well as continuing to improve completed hand lines.

Evacuation notices include a Level 3 – Go Now for zones LAC-0001 and LAC-E035J, a Level 2 – Be Set for zones LAC-0002, LAC-0005, LAC-0012, LAC-E035E, LAC-E035F, and LAC-E035H. Finally, zones LAC-0004, LAC-0006, LAC-0007, LAC-0009, LAC-0011, LAC-E035G, and LAC-E035M are under Level 1 – Be Ready.

More on evacuations can be found on the Genasys Protect website or on the official Lake County website.

Additionally, a forest closure remains in effect for the area surrounding the Buck Fire.

The fire was sparked by lightning within the Yamsay Mountain Semi-Primitive Area on September 7.

