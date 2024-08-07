Lake County’s Warner Peak Fire grows to 1,500 acres, no containment

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A lightning-caused fire that sparked Monday evening on the Sheldon Hart National Wildlife Refuge has grown to 1,500 acres.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry the Warner Peak Fire is burning approximately four miles east of Plush, north of Hart Reservoir and south of Hart Canyon.

The fire is moving east along the ridge between Stockade Creek and Goat Creek. Due to rough terrain and the remote area, the fire has been challenging for crews to access.

ODF says rappelers and a helitack crew are working to gain access to the west slope, and more resources are expected.

There are no evacuations and no structures are threatened, however Barnhardy Road at Blue Sky on the refuge is currently closed as is the Post Meadows Campground.

The fire currently is at 0% containment.

