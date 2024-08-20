Lake County’s Warner Peak Fire reaches 90% containment

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – The largest fire burning in southern Oregon, the Warner Peak Fire is now 90% contained.

The 65,866 fire, burning in Lake County, has been seeing increasing containment numbers over the past few days.

The Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge remains closed for public and firefighter safety.

Incident command released the final update on the fire Tuesday, but mop-up and patrols will continue until the fire is fully contained and mopped.

