Lake of the Woods Resort hosts 12th annual car show

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Lake of the Woods Resort hosting its 12th annual car show Saturday.

Proceeds from the event benefit Rocky Point Fire and EMS.

The show featured 110 cars, some dating all the way back to 1923.

An outdoor bbq and live music were also part of the fun.

Organizers say it’s the best turnout the event has ever seen.

“We started doing this just for fun and it has grown just about every year we’ve had it and it’s just a fun great place to come hang out and see a lot of cool cars,” said GM, George Gregory.

Gregory says next week the resort will have live music and bbq, followed by a fishing derby on the 24th.