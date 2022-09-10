Lake of the Woods Resort hosts 12th annual car show

Posted by Jenna King September 10, 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Lake of the Woods Resort hosting its 12th annual car show Saturday.

Proceeds from the event benefit Rocky Point Fire and EMS.

The show featured 110 cars, some dating all the way back to 1923.

An outdoor bbq and live music were also part of the fun.

Organizers say it’s the best turnout the event has ever seen.

“We started doing this just for fun and it has grown just about every year we’ve had it and it’s just a fun great place to come hang out and see a lot of cool cars,” said GM, George Gregory.

Gregory says next week the resort will have live music and bbq, followed by a fishing derby on the 24th.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content