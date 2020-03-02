Lake Oswego school closes due to coronavirus

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) – A school in Lake Oswego, Oregon is one of many across the country closed due to the coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed Oregon’s first presumptive case. The patient is reportedly a staff member at Forest Hills Elementary and is being cared for at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
The Oregon Health Authority said the patient hadn’t been undergoing monitoring for coronavirus symptoms and doesn’t appear to have traveled to any of the countries with outbreaks or have associated with anyone who did.
Parents of the students were notified over the weekend.
One of those parents, Lanie Kelly, said, “I think they’re fine everyone’s been extra cautious and doing their extra hand washing and sanitizing.”
Forest Hills Elementary will remain closed through Wednesday for a deep cleaning.