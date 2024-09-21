Lakeview third grade teacher named Lake Regional Teacher of the Year

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, is announcing the Lake Regional Teacher of the Year.

Deborah Watts is a third-grade teacher at the Arthur D. Hay Elementary School in Lakeview.

Educators can be nominated for Regional Teacher of the Year by students, colleagues, administrators, friends, and family members.

As shared by a colleague in her nomination, “living in a rural/frontier community presents several challenges for educators. We are lucky to have Ms. Watts as a teacher, mentor, and advocate. Every student Ms. Watts interacts with leaves her classroom better prepared with academics and social-emotional skills.”

As the Lake Regional Teacher of the Year, Watts will receive $1,000 and is entered into the running for Oregon Teacher of the Year. The statewide winner will be announced in October.

