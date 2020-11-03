Lakeview woman dies in crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A woman died in a crash near Lakeview, Oregon.
On the morning of November 2, 22-year-old Daniel Decker of Lakeview was driving a Ford F350 pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer on Highway 395E. When he approached milepost 148 just south of Lakeview, he failed to negotiate a corner and crashed, police said.
According to Oregon State Police, Decker’s passenger, 37-year-old Clarea Lasley of Lakeview, died as a result of the crash.
OSP said Decker survived and may be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and manslaughter.
No further information was provided by investigators.