Home
Lakeview woman dies in crash

Lakeview woman dies in crash

Local News Top Stories , , ,

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A woman died in a crash near Lakeview, Oregon.

On the morning of November 2, 22-year-old Daniel Decker of Lakeview was driving a Ford F350 pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer on Highway 395E. When he approached milepost 148 just south of Lakeview, he failed to negotiate a corner and crashed, police said.

According to Oregon State Police, Decker’s passenger, 37-year-old Clarea Lasley of Lakeview, died as a result of the crash.

OSP said Decker survived and may be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and manslaughter.

No further information was provided by investigators.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »