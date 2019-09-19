Land transferred to U.S. Army to facilitate border wall construction

(NBC) – The Department of the Interior announced that 560 acres of federal land will be transferred to the U.S. Army for the border wall.
The Army will take possession of the land to expedite the process of building the border wall highly touted by President Trump.
The move marks the first time the government has transferred land for an emergency purpose to build a barrier on the border.
The acting assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals calls this action necessary to preserve the nation’s values.
The announcement came as the president was in California visiting a newly completed section of the border wall.
Constructing the wall was one of the president’s signature promises. But despite promising that Mexico would pay for the wall, the president is using billions of dollars from the Defense Departme