Landlord robbed by renter

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls are looking for a man believed to have stolen over $180,000 worth of jewelry, cash and rare coins.
Lucinda Hitt called police to report that one of her renters, Jesse Walker, was watching her cats while she was out of town. She kept two safes in separate locations in her home in the 4000 block of Shasta Way.
When she returned home from her trip, Hitt says she found several items missing from her safes, and one of the keys to a safe was missing.
Authorities took statements from other witnesses who saw Walker that day. One man said he drove walker around that day, and he was acting strange.
At one point, police believed walker was at a motel in Medford, but they have not been able to find him.
However, authorities say they have enough evidence to charge walker with aggravated assault. This is an ongoing investigation.
