Landslide closes Highway 101 near Port Orford

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A main highway along the Oregon Coast has been shut down in Curry County due to a landslide.

Monday morning, land underneath a portion of Highway 101 about 12 miles south of Port Orford gave way, taking the roadway with it.

With the highway out of service, some local communities are effectively cut off from one another. Because of this, Curry County commissioners declared a local emergency and partially activated the county’s emergency operation center.

Monday afternoon, Curry County Commissioner Brad Alcorn said the slide was active and there were no predictions as to when the roadway could be repaired.

Curry County Emergency Management is reportedly assessing alternate routes. If a safe one is identified, it should be shared on CCEM’s Facebook page.

For the latest road conditions, visit https://tripcheck.com/