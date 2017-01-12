Landslide frustrations for Grants Pass Family

Grants Pass, Ore — Homeowners in Grants Pass say they’re frustrated with the city and their insurance after a landslide forced them to evacuate.
Billy Esmen and five others are staying with friends after a landslide Tuesday damaged their home on Poplar Drive.
She says she reached out to the city but they said they couldn’t help remove the debris and she’s not able to return home until this weekend due to safety concerns, even then it’s considered risky.
Esmen also says her insurance won’t cover the damage because it’s considered flooding and she’s not covered.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Esmen and her family here – https://www.gofundme.com/pb-landslide-disaster-help