Lane County deputies search for assault suspect and his son

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – Police in northwestern Oregon are asking people to be on the lookout for an assault suspect and his young son.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of November 21, 41-year-old Travis Gerlits was allegedly involved in an assault near Oakridge. He was seen shortly after deputies responded to the area and led police on a low-speed pursuit. Eventually, he ditched his vehicle and fled on foot into the woods near Brice Creek.
Deputies believe Gerlits has his 3-year-old son with him. Due to the cold temperatures overnight, deputies said they’re “extremely concerned” about the boy’s welfare.
The sheriff’s office said they’ll continue to search for Gerlits and his son. Deputies said Gerlits may be armed, so he should not be approached. Anyone with further information about their location is asked to call police.