ROGUE RIVER, ORE. — (7/19 6:35am) Medford Police say they are leading the investigation but did not provide any other details, but did say there is no threat to the public.
Rogue River Highway will remain closed until at least 10am.
Investigators say they will release more information shortly.
(ORIGINAL 7/19 4:22am)
There is a large police presence near Valley of the Rogue State Park.
NBC5 News saw Oregon State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Medford Police on scene.
Highway 99 near exit 45a remains closed.
Investigators have not commented on what they are looking into.
