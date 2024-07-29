Largest flea market in Southern Oregon at the Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Southern Oregon’s largest flea market was going on Sunday at the Jackson County expo.

Put on by Southern Oregon flea market, the event hosted more than 400 vendors both inside and out, making it the largest in the market’s 55-year history.

Admission was free for the open-air market, where patrons could find treasures, both new and old.

Southern Oregon flea market holds several events throughout the year in both Medford and Grants Pass, but this one was special with the free admission and lower vendor fees.

In addition to more traditional flea-market style booths and vendors, many Southern Oregon entrepreneurs and business owners were there, showing off what they have to offer.

“It brings everybody together, yes,” Rockin’ Bobby Brookes told NBC5 News. “I’ve been doing this for about the past 5 years.”

The next Southern Oregon flea market is coming up on August 17th in Grants Pass.

Go to southernoregonfleamarket.com for future dates and locations, or to book a space as a vendor.

