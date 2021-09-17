Largest tree in the world threatened by California wildfire

SEQUOIA NAT’L PARK, Calif. – The base of the world’s largest tree, General Sherman, is now wrapped in foil as the KNP Complex of fires burns in Sequoia National Park.
Officials say these trees are adaptive to fire but the one burning now is very intense, so the foil adds a layer of protection.
Sequoia National Park said, “Crews are preparing the Giant Forest before the fire reaches that area, by removing fuel and applying structure wrap on some of the iconic monarch sequoias that characterize the most famous area of Sequoia National Park.”
The area where the KNP Complex is burning now is difficult for firefighters to get to.
Multiple communities in Tulare County, including Mineral Kings and Three Rivers, have been forced to evacuate.
The KNP Complex was ignited by lightning on the night of September 9. The complex is comprised of the Paradise Fire and the Colony Fire. Sequoia National Park is closed to the public. The wildfires cover an estimated 9,365 acres.