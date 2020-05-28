Las Vegas prepares to reopen

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (NBC) – Slot machines and dreams of hitting it big are coming back to Vegas.
The signs in front of multiple resort properties along the strip read, “Welcome back to the show.”
That includes the Bellagio, Park MGM, and MGM Grand.
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that Las Vegas casinos will be allowed to reopen on June 4th.
Casinos across the Vegas strip were shut down for about 10 weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, tourists returning to the world’s gambling mecca will see some changes.
Signs will remind guests of new rules: wash your hands, keep distance from others, and limit elevator rides to just four people.
Dice will be disinfected between shooters, chips cleaned periodically and card decks changed frequently.
The number of players at tables will be limited and plastic partitions will separate dealers from players and players from each other at some resorts.
One thing that will remain the same: Lady Luck will make someone really happy!