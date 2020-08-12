Last Blockbuster Video store will moonlight as an Airbnb

BEND, Ore. (CNN) – Airbnb is offering a last chance to make it a “Blockbuster Night.” Some Oregon residents still can, because the last operating
Blockbuster Video is now hosting overnight stays via Airbnb.
The one of a kind experience comes at the classic cost of a movie rental, just four bucks a night. You get an overnight stay, like back in the day, complete with a pullout couch bed, big-box TV, VCR movies and junk food, so you can drift off to “Dirty Dancing,” relax to “Road House,” or pillow fight to “Point break.”
Before you pack your PJs and make it a Blockbuster night, here’s the rub: there are only limited nights available and they’re only being offered to Deschutes County residents only. It’s a thank you to those area folks who’ve kept this blast from the past in business.