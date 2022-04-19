Last day for businesses to apply for SOREDI wildlife relief funds

MEDFORD, Ore. – Time is running out for businesses impacted by the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires to apply for recovery grants.

Jackson County business organization “SOREDI” recently announced its Wildfire Recovery Fund. It’s providing grants to local businesses that need a financial boost.

So far, $100,000 has been raised to provide the grants. They range from as small as $500 to $5,000, based on need.

Affected businesses can apply for funds online through Tuesday April 19th.

SOREDI told NBC5 News it hopes to send out grant money by the end of May.

For more information, visit https://soredi.org/