Last weekend of racing at Grants Pass Downs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Sunday marked the last day of the series of exciting horse racing action in Grants Pass.

But you still have a chance to visit on the 4th of July.

Put on by the Southern Oregon Horse Racing Association, racing began Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

All summer long, the weekly event has brought exciting racing and family-friendly entertainment to the Don Jackson racing facility.

Admission is four dollars, and children twelve and under are free.

You have one more chance to catch racing at the downs, July 4th will be their Independence Day celebration.

Doors open at11:45 and racing starts at one.

